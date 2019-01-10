Trooper's rear-facing camera captures fiery crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - A stunning crash and rescue was captured on a Florida Highway Patrol trooper's camera.
The trooper pulled over his cruiser in November to help a driver. The rear-facing camera on the trooper's cruiser recorded a car swerving to avoid slowing traffic, hitting the guard rail and then slamming into the back of the cruiser.
The car caught fire as the trooper ran around the cruiser and pulled the driver out of the car, dragging him to safety. That man was seriously hurt but survived.
Troopers encourage drivers to get out of the lane closest to emergency vehicles when possible.
