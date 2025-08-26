Tropical Storms Juliette and Fernand churn over open waters in 2 oceans

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storms Juliette and Fernand are churning over open waters, one in the Pacific and one in the Atlantic, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for either storm

Juliette posed no immediate threat to land, forecasters said. The storm was about 520 miles (840 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) after strengthen during the day.

It was moving west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph). Forecasters said Juliette could strengthen further in the coming hours before weakening again on Wednesday.

In the Atlantic basin, Tropical Storm Fernand also was far from land and forecast to remain over open ocean waters. On Tuesday morning, it was about 635 miles (1,020 kilometers) east-northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and heading northeast at 14 mph (22 kph).

The storm was expected to turn more to the northeast as it moves away from Bermuda. Forecasters said it would begin weakening and could become a post-tropical cyclone later Tuesday or on Wednesday before dissipating.

