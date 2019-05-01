Truck barrel-rolls as police chase ends in crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. - Florida deputies had to stay alert during a dangerous chase over the weekend, dodging a speeding truck, gunshots and flying debris on county roads. Authorities released dashcam video of the chase, showing its dramatic end.
Deputies were nearly run over, troopers were shot at as law enforcement cameras rolled during the pursuit through Citrus and Sumter counties Sunday. It all ended when a pursuit intervention technique or PIT maneuver sent the truck rolling.
Once the dust settled, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Citrus County sheriff's deputies surrounded the suspect. Travis Lovett, 22, had been thrown from behind the wheel and onto the ground. He was hurt in the crash and flown to a hospital, but he also faces very serious allegations.
Deputies first went after him because they say the pickup he was driving was stolen and they say he tried to run over two deputies on Highway 41. Once troopers joined the pursuit, they said Lovett took out a gun and fired off three shots toward them. One of the bullets hit a trooper's car.
Troopers said no one else was hurt in the pursuit.
CNN/WESH
