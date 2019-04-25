  • Truck blows tire, obliterates home in crash

    Updated:

    MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A truck crashed into a Michigan home and destroyed it.

    Authorities say the 18-wheeler went out of control when a tire blew out. It swerved across the road, hit another truck and then crashed through the home in Macomb Township.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The house was obliterated. Luckily, no one was in the home at the time.

    The truck came to a stop in a cemetery behind the house, where several tombstones were damaged.

    The driver suffered only minor injuries.

    Authorities say they didn't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.
     

     

    CNN/WDIV

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories