Truck blows tire, obliterates home in crash

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A truck crashed into a Michigan home and destroyed it.
Authorities say the 18-wheeler went out of control when a tire blew out. It swerved across the road, hit another truck and then crashed through the home in Macomb Township.
The house was obliterated. Luckily, no one was in the home at the time.
The truck came to a stop in a cemetery behind the house, where several tombstones were damaged.
The driver suffered only minor injuries.
Authorities say they didn't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.
CNN/WDIV
