Truck driver flees traffic stop, dragging officers

    WESLACO, Texas - A driver escaped from police but dragged three police officers left hanging onto the truck's door in south Texas. 

    Dashcam video from the Weslaco Police Department shows the tense moments. The driver, refusing to turn the truck off, then shoved a patrol vehicle out of the way and took off. One officer was injured.

    Police know who they're looking for, but do not have the driver in custody. 

    Officers were responding to a call for a man asleep behind the wheel. 
     

     
     

