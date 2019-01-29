Truck driver flees traffic stop, dragging officers

WESLACO, Texas - A driver escaped from police but dragged three police officers left hanging onto the truck's door in south Texas.
Dashcam video from the Weslaco Police Department shows the tense moments. The driver, refusing to turn the truck off, then shoved a patrol vehicle out of the way and took off. One officer was injured.
TRENDING NOW:
- What are the long-term effects of a ketogenic diet?
- 5 police officers shot in Houston during exchange of gunfire in neighborhood
- Baby born premature leaves hospital 22 months later
- VIDEO: 1 person in custody after SWAT situation near local high school
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Police know who they're looking for, but do not have the driver in custody.
Officers were responding to a call for a man asleep behind the wheel.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}