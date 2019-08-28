Truck driver killed by steel beams after slamming on brakes

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A truck driver was killed in a freak accident Tuesday in Georgia.
Police said the truck driver was killed when his load of steel beams shifted and pierced the cab of the truck when the driver slammed on the brakes.
The driver has been identified as 76-year-old William Turnage, of Columbus, Georgia.
No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.
NBC/WXIA
