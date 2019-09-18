  • Truck full of Nutella crashes on Indiana highway

    Updated:

    A semi-truck towing 44,000 pounds of chocolately-goodness crashed on I-94 in Indiana Monday night. 

    The driver of a truck full of Nutella said he swerved to avoid hitting the car in front of him. 

    He then lost control, slammed into a median barrier head on, and the semi ended up on its side. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Surprisingly the driver wasn't hurt, but the wreck did block traffic for hours. 

    The semi dumped 150 gallons of gas on the road.

    It's unclear how much of the hazelnut spread survived the crash. 
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories