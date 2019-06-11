  • Truckload of bees overturns on Montana highway

    A traffic accident caused some buzz on a Montana highway Monday.

    That's because a truck carrying a load of bees overturned just outside of Bozeman.

    First responders say the driver of the tractor-trailer cut a turn too tight and fell into a ditch.

    The driver and a passenger were not injured.

    Numerous agencies responded, and a beekeeper was called in.

    Residents living in the area were advised to keep an eye out for bees, especially those with bee allergies.

     

