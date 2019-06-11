Truckload of bees overturns on Montana highway

A traffic accident caused some buzz on a Montana highway Monday.
That's because a truck carrying a load of bees overturned just outside of Bozeman.
First responders say the driver of the tractor-trailer cut a turn too tight and fell into a ditch.
The driver and a passenger were not injured.
Numerous agencies responded, and a beekeeper was called in.
Residents living in the area were advised to keep an eye out for bees, especially those with bee allergies.
