Trump administration asks Supreme Court to halt judge's order to rehire probationary federal workers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to halt a ruling ordering the rehiring of thousands of federal workers let go in mass firings across several agencies.

In an emergency appeal filed Monday, the Republican administration argued the ruling should be put on hold because the judge didn't have the authority to order some 16,000 probationary employees be hired back.

The order came from U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, who found the firings didn’t follow federal law and required immediate offers of reinstatement be sent.

The agencies include the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury.

