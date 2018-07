0 Trump, Putin meet at Helsinki summit: Live updates

HELSINKI -

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are preparing for their first stand-alone meeting Monday at a highly anticipated summit in Helsinki. Talks were scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. Helsinki time (6:15 a.m. EDT) at the Finnish Presidential Palace’s Gothic Hall, but Putin’s plane landed nearly an hour late.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 6:58 a.m. EDT July 16: Trump has arrived at the Presidential Palace.

#Helsinki summit #Trump arrives at Presidential Palace almost an hour later than planned #Putin inside waiting for him pic.twitter.com/52WJvBxva0 — Nic Robertson (@NicRobertsonCNN) July 16, 2018

Update 6 a.m. EDT July 16: Putin’s plane landed in Helsinki just before 6 a.m. EDT, nearly an hour behind schedule.

JUST IN: President Putin lands in Helsinki for summit with President Trump. https://t.co/Hf41CuahgP pic.twitter.com/PGobJM1q1X — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 16, 2018

Update 5:32 a.m. EDT July 16: Putin is running about 45 minutes behind schedule and is due to land in Helsinki about 5:47 a.m. EDT, CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell reports.

Looks like Putin will keep Trump waiting. He’s landing about 45 minutes late at 5:47 EST, just about the time he was supposed to be arriving at the Presidential Palace. #HelsinkiSummit — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) July 16, 2018

Update 4:22 a.m. EDT July 16: During his breakfast meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Trump said NATO “has never been stronger,” the Guardian reports.

“It was a little bit tough at the beginning, but it turned out to be love,” Trump said.

Trump also said of his upcoming meeting with Putin: “We’ll be just fine.”

Asked about his message to Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin during breakfast with Finnish Pres. Sauli Niinisto, Pres. Trump replies, "We'll do just fine, thank you." https://t.co/PEkhzd0M3v pic.twitter.com/2jUuiY47Vg — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2018

After the breakfast meeting ended, Trump and first lady Melania Trump left the Mäntyniemi Residence.

Pres. Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart Finland's Mäntyniemi Residence following the president's breakfast with Finnish Pres. Sauli Niinisto. https://t.co/CAOGzjiHTV pic.twitter.com/jP6l1hPh34 — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2018

Update 3:11 a.m. EDT July 16: Trump is meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö at the Mäntyniemi Residence in Helsinki. The two leaders and their advisers reportedly are participating in a “working breakfast.”

Pres. Trump attends breakfast with Finnish Pres. Sauli Niinisto at Finland's Mäntyniemi Residence. https://t.co/lV5BgOM5xW pic.twitter.com/AfvHkuiRZ4 — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2018

President @realDonaldTrump is meeting the president of Finland ahead of talks with Russia’s President Putin



Follow live updates from the #TrumpPutinSummit here: https://t.co/PemGs6NTXO pic.twitter.com/DcFZ9ETUPT — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 16, 2018

Update 2:26 a.m. EDT July 16: Hours ahead of Monday’s summit, Trump took to Twitter to sound off about the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it,” Trump tweeted. “When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by [FBI agent Peter] Strzok!”

Trump added: “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!”

>> See the tweets here

President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

The tweets come days after 12 Russian military officers were indicted for interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump wasn’t the only person tweeting about the summit. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, lashed out at Trump in a tweet Sunday night.

“Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?” she wrote.

Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 16, 2018

