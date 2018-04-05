  • Trump says he didn't know about payment to Stormy Daniels

    By: CATHERINE LUCEY, Associated Press

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) - President Donald Trump says he didn't know about a $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to an adult film actress who alleges they had an affair.

    Asked if he knew about the payment to Stormy Daniels, Trump said no.

    Trump was speaking to reporters Thursday aboard Air Force One.

    Trump says he didn't know why his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, made the payment or where he got the money.

    Daniels says she had a sexual encounter with the president in 2006 and was paid as part of a non-disclosure agreement she is seeking to invalidate.

