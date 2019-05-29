TSA collected nearly $1M in loose change in 2018

Getting through airport security requires taking off shoes, emptying pockets and removing metals, but that also means passengers often forget something. Spare change is often left behind.
The Transportation Security Administration said that spare change added up to a nice chunk of money for the agency.
TRENDING NOW:
Officials said airport screeners collected more than $960,000 in unclaimed money last fiscal year.
The agency uses it to pay for things like checkpoint maintenance and new signs.
New York's JFK Airport collected more loose change than any other airport, about $72,000.
It was followed by Los Angeles LAX, Miami International and Chicago O'Hare.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}