If you're in the mood for a snack or a sweet treat, how about some chocolate hazelnut spread? Tuesday is World Nutella Day.
The popular spread was created by Italian pastry maker Pietro Ferrero in 1946 to deal with a post-World War II cocoa shortage.
And just how popular is nutella today? According to the Ferrero company, makers of the spread, you can circle the world 1.8 times with the amount of Nutella produced in one year.
World Nutella Day was the brainchild of an American blogger named Sara Russo, who first celebrated World Nutella Day in 2007.
Fans use world Nutella day as a chance to share their favorite Nutella stories and recipes.
The first permanent Nutella Cafe opened in Chicago in 2017.
