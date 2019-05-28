Twin brothers, 6, killed in crash, mother charged with DUI

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. - A South Carolina mother faces felony charges following a drunken driving accident that killed her twin sons.
State troopers say Jennifer Knox is facing several charges, including DUI, in the death of her 6-year-old children.
Knox was traveling along Highway 183 when she attempted to pass a vehicle hauling a boat. Her vehicle then collided head-on with another car, throwing her and her twin sons from the vehicle.
Officials said Knox and the children were not wearing seatbelts. Knox was airlifted and remains in the hospital.
