Twin brothers celebrate 100th birthday

MORRILTON, Ark. - Twins in Arkansas celebrated a huge milestone over the weekend. James and George Morrow turned 100 years old surrounded by their loved ones at Lonoke Missionary Baptist Church in Morrilton.
The twins were born in 1919. They said the secret to looking young is to be honest and truthful, "Don't be afraid to work and leave the booze and the wild women alone."
A sense of humor also goes a long way, and the twins still enjoy the simple things in life, like gardening. They also have advice for the younger generations, "Instead of looking at these phones, try to learn something and have to do something."
The twins plan to keep on enjoying life. One of them recently had his driver's license renewed.
CNN/KARK
