Two California students are accused of trying to rig school election

BERKELEY, Calif. - There are reports of a massive election fraud in California. Two students are now in hot water for trying to rig their own election, exposing huge gaps in district cyber security.
Students at Berkeley High School are buzzing about their recent election, which ended in large scale voter fraud. "Definitely no Russian meddling," said activities director John Viillavicecencio.
Viillavicecencio noticed something was weird when two candidates made a huge comeback during the voting period last month. "They had 550 illegal votes in their favor," said Viillavicecencio.
School officials say the two candidates logged themselves into their classmates' email accounts to cast votes in their favor using a default password most every student knows.
The candidates were disqualified.
Malachi Wilk knows one of them and told KGO, "It would've been better just to lose the right way, the clean way. Now it reflects bad on your character."
The election rigging exposes a huge cyber security gap within the district.
No word yet on how the students will be disciplined for their actions.
School officials are advising students to change their passwords.
