0 Two elementary school students design 3D crosswalk in front of their school

MEDFORD, Mass. - A crosswalk in Massachusetts appears to rise up off the street. It was a safety idea thought up by two elementary students. They're hoping that the crosswalk makes you stop and think, with the emphasis on the stop.

"I love it! It looks amazing. Exactly how I pictured it and more," fourth-grader Isa told WBZ.

It's an amazing illusion painted on the driveway of the Brooks Elementary School in Medford, which appears to pop right up out of the street. "When you're walking across you can tell it's painted, but what we hope is when you're driving down you'll see it as, like 3D, three dimensional, so it looks real," said Isa.

The unique crosswalk is the brainchild of Eric and Isa. They wanted to do something when Eric's brother had a close call with a car. "We were thinking of a way we could do something to help make the street safer," said Isa.

The kids are part of the Center for Citizenship in Medford, an organization that encourages young people to get involved.

Mike Coates is a teacher and advisor for the center. He says the kids worked with the city's bureaucracy to make the project happen. "I think it's great. It certainly would make me stop," said Coates. "This is a great example of them sticking to an idea, and going through all the steps and talking, in this case, to all the adults and all the powers that be."

It took a year before the project got the green light.

"Books don't teach you this. Civic engagement is something that you see happen. You see success, and then you try to emulate it and do more," said Mayor Stephanie Burke.

The actual painting was done by local artist Nate Swain.

The city plans to add 3D crosswalks to the other three elementary schools in Medford by this summer.



CNN/WBZ