Two employees dead after multiple slabs of granite fell on them

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Two employees at a warehouse in Michigan are dead after multiple slabs of granite fell on top of them.
It happened at Stone Warehouse of Michigan in Sterling Heights Monday afternoon.
TRENDING NOW:
The victims are said to be ages 28 and 60.
First responders were on the scene trying to reach one of the two men killed.
Sterling Heights police are investigating how the incident happened.
CNN/WXYZ
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}