Two girls critically injured by hit-and-run street racer

    LOS ANGELES - Police have released dramatic video of a near-fatal traffic accident that happened during a street race in south Los Angeles.

    Police say a mother and two 9-year-old girls were in a maroon car on Sunday when they were hit by a black Chevy Camaro that was involved in a street race.

    Authorities arrested the driver of the wrecked Camaro, but they're still looking for the driver of the second car, a black Ford Mustang. 

    The outstanding suspect is facing a non-contact felony hit-and-run. 

    The two 9-year-old victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
     

     
     

