Two girls critically injured by hit-and-run street racer

LOS ANGELES - Police have released dramatic video of a near-fatal traffic accident that happened during a street race in south Los Angeles.
Police say a mother and two 9-year-old girls were in a maroon car on Sunday when they were hit by a black Chevy Camaro that was involved in a street race.
Authorities arrested the driver of the wrecked Camaro, but they're still looking for the driver of the second car, a black Ford Mustang.
The outstanding suspect is facing a non-contact felony hit-and-run.
The two 9-year-old victims are hospitalized in critical condition.
NBC/KNBC
