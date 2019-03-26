Two Habitat for Humanity volunteers stabbed on construction site

RICHMOND, Va. - A weekend of charity work turned violent for two volunteers in Richmond.
Two Habitat for Humanity workers were stabbed while rebuilding a home.
An 18-year-old woman and her site supervisor, a man, were wrapping up construction for the day when a man approached them and asked directions. The volunteers tried to help the man by looking up an address on their cellphone.
When the teen victim looked down, the man wrapped his arm around her neck and demanded money as he started to choke her. The young habitat volunteer was able to break away. "It was like my whole body was confused. I didn't know what was happening. When I saw the knife, I really knew it was serious. And I knew I had to get out of his arms because if I didn't, it wouldn't end well for me," Kayla Reyes told WWBT.
Her supervisor rushed to help and began to struggle with the man. The supervisor was stabbed four times, twice in his chest and twice in his back. The teenage girl was knifed in her leg. The attacker ran away.
Both volunteers were rushed to the hospital. The supervisor is in stable condition. The teen volunteer is now trying to recover mentally and physically at home.
NBC/WWBT
