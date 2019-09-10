Two in custody in connection with violent break-in

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Two people are in custody in connection with a violent break-in in Murrysville.
Police are searching for two more that were involved.
"The four individuals had entered into the residence through an unlocked garage door," said Chief Thomas Seefeld with Murrysville police.
The victims, a man and a woman, were allegedly bound with duct tape inside their School Road home.
One of the victims was struck in the face with the butt of a rifle, as four suspects tore through the home.
Police believe they were looking for drugs.
