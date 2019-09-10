  • Two in custody in connection with violent break-in

    MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - Two people are in custody in connection with a violent break-in in Murrysville.

    Police are searching for two more that were involved.

    "The four individuals had entered into the residence through an unlocked garage door," said Chief Thomas Seefeld with Murrysville police. 

    The victims, a man and a woman, were allegedly bound with duct tape inside their School Road home. 

    One of the victims was struck in the face with the butt of a rifle, as four suspects tore through the home.

    Police believe they were looking for drugs.

    "Once they didn't get that, they took several items from a purse to wallet to shoes, to a couple game-playing devices and a firearm and rifle," Seefeld said. 
     
    Detectives say the suspects had gloves on and were covered from head to toe but at one point, the victims told police, they saw the face of Edward Hodoba II.
     
     
    He's the only adult that's been charged, but police say, this wasn't random. 
     
    "These individuals knew each other and we are working right now, suspected of it being drug-related, so yeah this is not a random act." 
     
    Police have not released who the other two suspects involved are.

     
     

