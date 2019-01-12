0 Two killed, dozens hurt after explosion rocks building in Paris

PARIS - A large explosion damaged a bakery in central Paris on Saturday morning, killing two people and injuring 37, with 10 in critical condition, the BBC reported.

The Independent reported that the cause was caused by a gas leak. Officials said they did not believe the explosion was related to terrorism.

Update 8:23 a.m. EST Jan 12: Two firefighters were killed after a large explosion at a bakery in central Paris, officials told the BBC.

Thirty-seven people were injured, including 10 seriously hurt, in the blast on Rue de Trévise, the network reported.

The fire occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in Paris, the Evening Standard reported.

Explosion reportedly occurred in a boulangerie https://t.co/HlgS2neVz4 — Henry Samuel (@H_E_Samuel) January 12, 2019

This is a developing story.

