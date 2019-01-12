Two killed, dozens hurt after explosion rocks building in Paris

PARIS - A large explosion damaged a bakery in central Paris on Saturday morning, killing two people and injuring 37, with 10 in critical condition, the BBC reported.
The Independent reported that the cause was caused by a gas leak. Officials said they did not believe the explosion was related to terrorism.
Update 8:23 a.m. EST Jan 12: Two firefighters were killed after a large explosion at a bakery in central Paris, officials told the BBC.
Thirty-seven people were injured, including 10 seriously hurt, in the blast on Rue de Trévise, the network reported.
Update 6:48 a.m. EST Jan. 12: Paris fire officials confirmed that 36 people were injured, with 12 in critical condition, Sky News reported.
Update 5:20 a.m. Jan. 12: The Hubert bakery at No 6 Rue de Trévise was not open at the time of the explosion, the BBC reported, citing the Le Parisien newspaper.
Paula Nagui, who works as a receptionist at the Diva Hotel near the bakery, told the BBC there had been an "enormous blast" that shattered all the windows.
Guests were told the explosion was not a terror attack, Nagui told Le Parisien.
Update 5:05 a.m. Jan. 12: France Info Radio reported that 20 people were injured, two of them seriously, The Telegraph reported.
“Destruction for blocks after an explosion on Rue de Trévise,” American freelance journalist Emily Molli tweeted.
Update 4:34 a.m. Jan. 12: A Paris police spokeswoman said there were multiple injuries reported to police but no deaths, the Evening Standard reported.
Sylvain Maillard, a leglslator who represents the area of Paris where the explosion occurred, told BFM TV that the blast was “accidental” and there were “probably” people wounded, according to The New York Times.
UPDATE 4:20 a.m. Jan 12: The Paris police prefecture posted on Twitter that a shop on Rue de Trévise had been hit by a “strong explosion” and that firefighters were responding to a fire.
The fire occurred shortly after 9 a.m. in Paris, the Evening Standard reported.
This is a developing story.
