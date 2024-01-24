Two officers injured in altercation with suspect

PITTSBURGH — A police officer suffered a dislocated kneecap, and another was cut on the hand during an altercation with a suspect.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Cornwall Street in Garfield after a SpotShotter notification.

When they arrived, they heard several additional rounds being fired.

Officers approached the house where the shots were coming from and encountered a man who was uncooperative and combative.

As officers tried to take him into custody, he assaulted them.

The officer with the dislocated kneecap was taken to the hospital. The other office was evaluated by medics at the scene.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

Police said charges are forthcoming.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group