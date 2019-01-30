  • Two people seriously injured when snow plow runs over car

    AURELIUS, N.Y. - Two people were airlifted to a hospital after a car collided with a snow plow in New York.

    Authorities say the crash happened in Aurelius, around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    The two people in the car were pulled from the wreckage and airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. 

    The crash prompted the closure of two roads for several hours as authorities investigated.

    It is unknown if the driver of the snowplow got hurt.
     

     
     

