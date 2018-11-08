U-Haul truck ends up in pool

LAS VEGAS - It was an unusual sight you don't see every day: a U-Haul truck at the bottom of a pool.
It happened Wednesday morning at a home in Las Vegas.
Police say the driver was pulling the truck into the yard to load it when he accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
A large tow truck was brought in to remove the vehicle. The towing bill was about $3,000.
NBC/KSNV
