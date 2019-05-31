Uber driver shoots passenger over vomit fee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - James Porter and his friend thought they were doing the right thing when they had too much to drink, by calling for an Uber to take them home. But on the way, things went wrong when they got into an argument with the driver.
Court records show that Porter's friend got sick from the six drinks he had at a bar, causing him to vomit in the back seat of Clayton Benedict's car.
When Benedict told Porter there would be an extra fee, they got into an argument. That's when Benedict pulled over on Interstate 25 and told the two friends to get out. The argument continued outside the vehicle.
In a statement Benedict gave police, he said he pulled his gun out after Porter threw his shoes and sunglasses at him.
The Uber driver told detectives that Porter threatened to take his vehicle and run him over. Benedict claims he shot Porter as he was trying to get into the car.
