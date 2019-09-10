0
Uber's self-driving fleet back to normal operations following crash
PITTSBURGH - Uber temporarily grounded its self-driving fleet Monday morning after one of its vehicles collided with another car in Pittsburgh's South Side.
The accident happened around 8:14 a.m. at the intersection of Hot Metal and Sidney streets, police said.
Police said a black Nissan Sentra was heading west on Sidney Street when it collided with the Uber Volvo traveling south on Hot Metal Street. Both cars had to be towed from the scene.
TRENDING NOW:
Uber confirmed it was one of its self-driving cars, but police said the driver was in full control of the vehicle at the time.
There were only two people in the self-driving Uber vehicle at the time of the accident. Police confirmed they were both Uber employees.
An Uber spokesperson gave the following statement:
“We are looking into this incident and can confirm that only Uber employees were in the vehicle at the time.”
Police said none of the three people involved was hurt and it's still not clear which driver was at fault.
Uber’s self-driving fleet returned to the road about three hours later at 11 a.m.
The spokesperson later said the company's internal investigation was complete, but wouldn't share what was determined.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}