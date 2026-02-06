UK police search two properties linked to Peter Mandelson as part of Epstein probe

LONDON — British police on Friday searched two properties linked to ex-ambassador Peter Mandelson as part of a probe into potential misconduct stemming from his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart said that “officers from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime team are in the process of carrying out search warrants at two addresses, one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area.

“The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offenses, involving a 72-year-old man.”

Mandelson, 72, has homes in Wiltshire in western England and the Camden area of London.

The former Cabinet minister, ambassador and elder statesman of the governing Labour Party is being investigated for potential misconduct in public office over documents, part of a trove of Epstein files released in the United States, suggesting he passed sensitive government information to Epstein a decade and a half ago.

Mandelson has not been arrested or charged.

Misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who fired Mandelson from his ambassadorial job over earlier revelations about his Epstein ties, is facing a political storm over his decision in 2024 to appoint him to Britain's most important diplomatic post.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.