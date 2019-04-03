Underwater film studio opens in Belgium

VILVOORDE, Belgium - A new underwater film studio has opened in Belgium.
The studio bills itself as the most specialized in the world.
LITES Studios started as a rental company for film equipment. It has grown with the support of the Flemish government into an international provider for the television and film industry.
TRENDING NOW:
- School, nonprofit pack up lunch leftovers for weekend meals
- Woman buys total inventory of closing Payless shoe store, donates to flood victims
- Frozen ready-to-eat beef patties recalled due to possible plastic contamination
- VIDEO: Bolt cutters, acid, a blender: Man charged with torture killing of missing 8-year-old son
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Until now, filming scenes with big water effects was reserved for outdoor water studios.
The new studio features built-in installations that are designed to improve the speed, efficiency and safety of film shoots.
At the touch of a button, the studio can generate waves in the tank, which is about the same size as an Olympic swimming pool. It has a maximum depth of about 98 feet.
The studio is looking to lure film producers from Europe and beyond.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}