Underwater film studio opens in Belgium

    VILVOORDE, Belgium - A new underwater film studio has opened in Belgium.

    The studio bills itself as the most specialized in the world.

    LITES Studios started as a rental company for film equipment. It has grown with the support of the Flemish government into an international provider for the television and film industry.

    Until now, filming scenes with big water effects was reserved for outdoor water studios.

    The new studio features built-in installations that are designed to improve the speed, efficiency and safety of film shoots.

    At the touch of a button, the studio can generate waves in the tank, which is about the same size as an Olympic swimming pool. It has a maximum depth of about 98 feet.

    The studio is looking to lure film producers from Europe and beyond.
     

     

