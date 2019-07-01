  • Uniontown Hospital reaches new agreement with Highmark

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Uniontown Hospital announced Friday that it would once again accept Highmark Medicare Advantage Plans, HMOs and PPOs beginning on July 1.

    The new agreement also covers Security Blue, Freedom Blue and Community Blue managed care products.

    "We were able to go back to the table with Highmark and reach a new agreement that will allow area residents with these plans to continue to use our hospital as their local in-network option for care," Uniontown Hospital CEO Steve Handy said in a statement.

