0 United puts teen on wrong international flight

RALEIGH, N.C. - It was a sleepless night for Brenda and Christer Berg, worried out of their minds after their son got put on the wrong international flight by United Airlines.

Their son, Anton, was flying alone to visit grandparents in Sweden and almost ended up in the wrong country.

"I just thought all night, 'What if he'd been 12? What if he'd been 10? What if he didn't have his cellphone on him?' This can't happen to anybody else," Brenda told WRAL.

The North Carolina parents said United Airlines required their 14-year-old son to fly in the unaccompanied minor program because of his age. Once he arrived in Newark from Raleigh, they said the United agent put him on the wrong flight, heading to Germany.

"He texted me because he still was on the phone. 'There are a lot of people speaking German on this flight. That's kind of odd isn't it?' I said, 'That it is kind of odd,'" said Christer.

The Bergs said his plane was on the runway taxiing when Anton got the flight attendant's attention and got off the plane just in time.

Back at home, Brenda was frantically calling United and taking to Twitter, too.

@United @SAS my son is in the wrong plane!!! EWR you put him on a plane to Germany!!!! — Brenda Berg (@BrendaBerg) June 30, 2019

"It was an absolute desperation. We have no way to reach the airline. We were sitting there with a child on the runway about to fly to Germany, the wrong country, and we had no way to reach them," said Brenda.

They hope their story will encourage airlines to improve their unaccompanied minor programs.

"They track bags, but they should also, of course, track the kids and have safe and sound handover procedures when they go from one flight to the other. We want these processes to be tightened up for the benefits of all kids and all families," said Christer.

USA Today reported that United Airlines has apologized to the family for the issue.



Our son landed 11 hrs ago and it has been 24 hrs since our last communication from @United. Apparently they are saying that they have been in regular contact and they cared for our son. Not true. We are still waiting for an apology and action plan so this doesn’t happen again. — Brenda Berg (@BrendaBerg) July 2, 2019

CNN/WRAL