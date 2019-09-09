University in Colorado offers lessons in beer brewing

Colorado State University has a new classroom that's unlike any other.
In the middle of campus, deep inside one of the strangest-looking classrooms you'll ever see, CSU students are learning to make the next beer you'll be drinking at your tailgate.
"Our program is unique in that it's not just brewing. It's fermentation science and technology," says Jeff Biegert, the New Belgium Brewing Colorado State University Fermentation Science and Technology Instructor and Brew Master.
"What we teach the students in brewing, they can take anywhere whether they go to manufacturing yogurt or do quality analysis for cheese." Biegert works at New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins.
That brewery is just one on a long list of power players in the world of beer that sponsor the Fermentation Science program and the students who are learning how to brew.
It's one of only a few in the country.
"If you want to get into sciences, if you're into biochemistry, organic chemistry, microbiology, engineering, it all happens in the brewery here," Biegert says.
