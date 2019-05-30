  • Upcoming Pokemon game to reward good sleep habits

    Updated:

    Three years ago, Pokemon Go got gamers off the couch, and now an upcoming Pokemon game wants them to stay in bed. 

    The Pokemon company announced a new app called Pokemon Sleep on Wednesday. 

    It comes out next year and is said to, "turn sleeping into entertainment." 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Details of exactly how that will work are scarce, but it will reportedly come with an external device that monitors players' sleep. 

    The company's CEO says the game's aim is to make players "look forward to waking up every morning." 

    Another executive says it will reward good sleep habits.

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a third of Americans get fewer than seven hours of sleep per night, which isn't enough. 

    There's no word on whether the Pokemon named "Snorlax" will get a starring role in the new game. 
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories