Upcoming Pokemon game to reward good sleep habits

Three years ago, Pokemon Go got gamers off the couch, and now an upcoming Pokemon game wants them to stay in bed.
The Pokemon company announced a new app called Pokemon Sleep on Wednesday.
It comes out next year and is said to, "turn sleeping into entertainment."
Details of exactly how that will work are scarce, but it will reportedly come with an external device that monitors players' sleep.
The company's CEO says the game's aim is to make players "look forward to waking up every morning."
Another executive says it will reward good sleep habits.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a third of Americans get fewer than seven hours of sleep per night, which isn't enough.
There's no word on whether the Pokemon named "Snorlax" will get a starring role in the new game.
We’re pleased to announce the development of Pokémon Sleep, a new app from @Pokemon_cojp that tracks a user’s time sleeping and brings a gameplay experience unlike any other!— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019
Several Snorlax were consulted on this, in case you were wondering. #PokemonSleep is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nJ7mJY09Dl
