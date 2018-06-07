  • UPS workers vote in favor of strike

    

    Union workers for United Parcel Service have voted in favor of a potential strike.

    The union president in Pittsburgh said there is a culture of bullying, and that sticking points include pay, a pension fund that is critical and a lack of full-time employment.

    “This does not mean a strike is imminent. The reality is that UPS and the Teamsters have already reached tentative agreements, subject to ratification, on a wide variety of non-economic issues,” a statement from UPS said.

