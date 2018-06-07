Union workers for United Parcel Service have voted in favor of a potential strike.
The union president in Pittsburgh said there is a culture of bullying, and that sticking points include pay, a pension fund that is critical and a lack of full-time employment.
We’re learning more about the frustrations of UPS employees on Channel 11 Morning News.
“This does not mean a strike is imminent. The reality is that UPS and the Teamsters have already reached tentative agreements, subject to ratification, on a wide variety of non-economic issues,” a statement from UPS said.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Victim identified after deadly crash at medical building
- Aliquippa police chief placed on administrative leave
- SEE: Stealthy alligator lurking near family as boy plays on Slip 'n' Slide
- VIDEO: Children's Hospital offers yoga to help young cancer patients
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}