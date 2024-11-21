US ahead in AI innovation, easily surpassing China in Stanford's new ranking

The U.S. leads the world in developing artificial intelligence technology, surpassing China in research and other important measures of AI innovation, according to a newly released Stanford University index.

There's no surefire way to rank global AI leadership but Stanford researchers have made an attempt by measuring the “vibrancy” of the AI industry across various dimensions, from how much research and investment is happening to how responsibly the technology is being pursued to prevent harm.

“The gap is actually widening” between the U.S. and China, said computer scientist Ray Perrault, director of the steering committee that runs Stanford's AI Index. “The U.S. is investing a lot more, at least at the level of firm creation and firm funding.”

The California-based university's Institute for Human-Centered AI — which has ties to Silicon Valley's tech industry — released the report Thursday as government AI officials from the U.S. and several allies met in San Francisco this week to compare notes on AI safety measures.

Here's which countries made the top 10:

United States

The U.S. ranks No. 1 on Stanford's list and has consistently held that position since 2018 when it overtook China. It has far outpaced China in private AI investment, which hit $67.2 billion in the U.S. last year compared to $7.8 billion in China, according to the report. It also leads in publishing responsible AI research. It's no surprise that the home of commercial AI powerhouses such as Google and Meta, along with relative newcomers like OpenAI and Anthropic, has produced many notable AI models that have influenced how the technology is being developed and applied. The U.S. also gets some points for having a number of AI-related laws on the books, though Congress has yet to pass any broad AI regulations.

China

China has requested far more patents than any other country regarding generative AI, the U.N. intellectual property agency said earlier this year. Stanford researchers counted that as one measure of China's strong growth in AI innovation but not enough to lead the pack. Still, the report says that "China's focus on developing cutting-edge AI technologies and increasing its R&D investments has positioned it as a major AI powerhouse." China's universities have produced a large number of AI-related research publications and it has commercial leaders developing notable AI models, such as Baidu and its chatbot Ernie.

United Kingdom

Coming in at No. 3 is the UK, which also ranked high in research and development, and educational infrastructure due to top computer science universities churning out a skilled AI workforce. It's also home to Google's AI subsidiary DeepMind, whose co-founder recently won a Nobel Prize; and "had more mentions of AI in parliamentary proceedings" than any other country. Last year, the UK hosted the world's first international AI safety summit.

India

Close behind the UK was India, thanks to a “strong AI research community,” improvements in economic investments tied to AI and a robust public discourse about AI on social media, according to the report.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE's deliberate focus on AI appears to have paid off in the Middle Eastern nation's fifth-place score. It was one of the top locations for AI investments. Microsoft earlier this year said it was investing $1.5 billion in UAE-based tech firm G42, which is overseen by the country's powerful national security adviser. Based in Abu Dhabi, G42 runs data centers and has built what's considered the world's leading Arabic-language AI model, known as Jais.

The rest of the top 10

Rounding out the top 10 are France at No. 6, followed by South Korea, Germany, Japan and Singapore. France, home to the buzzy AI startup Mistral, ranked high in AI policy and governance. Both it and Germany will be part of the European Union's sweeping new AI Act that places safeguards on a range of AI applications based on how risky they are. The EU also follows the U.S. in developing a plan to expand semiconductor production within the bloc.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.