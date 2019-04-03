USDA ends parasite research using kittens, plans to let employees adopt them

Good news for animal lovers everywhere: The Agriculture Department is no longer using kittens in parasite research.
The USDA had a research project where kittens were purposely infected with the toxoplasma gondii parasite.
That organism causes toxoplasmosis, which officials call a leading cause of death from food-borne illness. Kittens were used because the USDA says they are the only host in which the parasite can complete its lifecycle and produce eggs.
Last year, lawmakers introduced legislation to stop researchers from using kittens. The USDA says it hasn't infected a kitten since September and it has now permanently stopped the practice.
There are still more than a dozen kittens in the program. Officials say USDA employees will be allowed to adopt them.
