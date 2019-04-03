  • USDA ends parasite research using kittens, plans to let employees adopt them

    Updated:

    Good news for animal lovers everywhere: The Agriculture Department is no longer using kittens in parasite research. 

    The USDA had a research project where kittens were purposely infected with the toxoplasma gondii parasite. 

    That organism causes toxoplasmosis, which officials call a leading cause of death from food-borne illness. Kittens were used because the USDA says they are the only host in which the parasite can complete its lifecycle and produce eggs. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Last year, lawmakers introduced legislation to stop researchers from using kittens. The USDA says it hasn't infected a kitten since September and it has now permanently stopped the practice. 

    There are still more than a dozen kittens in the program. Officials say USDA employees will be allowed to adopt them. 
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories