0 Utah woman accused of choking disabled adult son, screaming for him to die

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah - A Utah woman is behind bars after police say she tried to strangle her 21-year-old son, who is disabled, while screaming she wanted him to die. Police say it happened in front of her six other children.

What started as a domestic violence call Saturday quickly turned into a slew of misdemeanor and felony charges for Gidget Quilter, 42.

According to police, Quilter allegedly strangled her 21-year-old mentally diminished handicapped son. "She was making statements to the account of 'Die you, die.' while the son's airway was being cut off," Capt. Britt Smith told KSTU. "This individual is not verbal, not in the physical capacity to defend himself or to fight back."

Police say the 21-year-old, named James, had made a mess in their home. "Mom was upset with the mess and had reportedly choked her handicapped son," said Smith.

According to the probable cause statement, six of her children watched. Quilter`s 17-year-old daughter explained what happened to police, saying in her statement that, "Her mother grabbed James by the front of his throat with her right hand and the back of his head with her left hand before she pushed him to the ground and straddled his trunk and arms with her legs." She continued saying Quilter "applied so much pressure to James` neck that the screaming stopped because she cut off his ability to breathe."

Police say that daughter also captured an audio recording. In it, the daughter and a 13-year-old brother can be heard yelling "Stop, mom, stop!" Quilter was confronted with the audio recording during her interview with police on Saturday and then tried to get her daughter to change her story.

Quilter is now being held in jail without bail facing a series of felony and misdemeanor charges for assault and witness tampering.

Quilter's kids are now in the custody of her husband and other adult children.



CNN/KSTU