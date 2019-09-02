  • Utah woman threatens to 'kill everybody' over rescheduled dental appointment, police say

    SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - A Utah woman is behind bars after she was accused of threatening to shoot up her dentist's office over a rescheduled appointment.

    Officials said Linda Patricia Morford, 43, was scheduled to bring her children in for a visit at a dental office in Saratoga Springs but was late and was told she'd have to reschedule.

    The receptionist who answered the phone told police Morford became very angry and threatened violence.

    The call, which was recorded, captured Morford saying she would, "kill everybody in the building," said police. 

    The call prompted a lockdown at the office.

    When officers talked to Morford, she reportedly tried to downplay the call and claimed she would never do that.

    She now faces a threat of terrorism charge, which is a second-degree felony.
     

     

