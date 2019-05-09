Utility workers lift car off 3-year-old girl hit by car in crosswalk

WORCESTER, Mass. - A 3-year-old who was pinned in her stroller under a car is alive thanks to the heroic efforts of good Samaritans who lifted the car off of her.
It was a terrifying scene in Worcester. A grandmother and her grandchild, who was in a stroller, were both hit by car while they were in a crosswalk. The stroller ending up under the car.
"The heart was pumping, the blood was pumping, the strength was there when needed," Cody Hall told WBTS. Hall and his co-workers jumped into action to lift the car off the stroller. "It was difficult, it took some manpower. It was like five or six guys. We picked it up, and the child was laying up under it."
Hall works for the Worcester Department of Public Works. The crew was working on a nearby project when they heard the crash. "I did what anybody could of done or should have done or would have done," said Hall.
Investigators said cars were stopped at the crosswalk, but the driver of another vehicle wasn't paying attention and rear-ended a stopped car, then veered onto the sidewalk, taking out a crosswalk signal and then barreling into the two pedestrians. So far, no charges have been filed against the driver.
The 3-year-old child and her grandmother were taken to a hospital, but they should be OK.
"I got kids, so anytime something tragic like that happens, you are concerned it could have been yours, could have been mine, could have been anybody's child," said Hall.
