Vape pen blamed for SUV fire in Michigan

An Ohio woman says a vape pen charger sparked a fire that destroyed her SUV.
It happened in Woodhaven, Michigan on June 27, as Crystal Mounts and her five-year-old son sat in their parked car outside a restaurant.
Mounts says when she took the batteries out of the vape charger, sparks flew and started a fast moving fire inside the vehicle.
Mounts and her son escaped the flames, but by the time firefighters arrived, the SUV was completely engulfed.
