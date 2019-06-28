  • Vape pen blamed for SUV fire in Michigan

    By: WDIV

    An Ohio woman says a vape pen charger sparked a fire that destroyed her SUV.

    It happened in Woodhaven, Michigan on June 27, as Crystal Mounts and her five-year-old son sat in their parked car outside a restaurant.

    Mounts says when she took the batteries out of the vape charger, sparks flew and started a fast moving fire inside the vehicle.

    Mounts and her son escaped the flames, but by the time firefighters arrived, the SUV was completely engulfed.

     

