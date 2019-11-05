0 Vaping complicates flu season, can lead to misdiagnosis

We are on the cusp of flu season and after a surge in vaping-related injuries, medical experts are warning the two illnesses could combine in a potentially fatal way.

The effects of vaping and the flu are so similar, it's dangerous: cough, shortness of breath, nausea and chest pain.

"Flu season is frightening for pediatricians in the best of all possible worlds," pediatrician Dr. Deborah Greenhouse told NBC. "Flu can make kids very, very sick, flu can be a fatal illness. If you throw the potential for this vaping-related illness on top of that, it becomes even more frightening."

Not only is it difficult for doctors to diagnose the two, one can make the other worse.

"The two are not mutually exclusive, they certainly can coexist, and if they do, the chances are the child or the adolescent is going to get even sicker," said Dr. Greenhouse.

TRENDING NOW:

Epidemiologist Anthony Alberg said when you look back at what first made doctors aware of the dangers of vaping, it was the suspicion that patients had the flu.

"The vaping-related lung injury epidemic emerged because it looked very much like an infectious disease, but wasn't responding to the infectious disease treatment," said Dr. Alberg.

Mixing up the diseases means doctors may mix up the treatments, leading to unnecessary side effects and no relief for patients.

Doctors warn it isn't just the flu. Vaping could be lowering the immune system in the lungs, making users more susceptible to all other lung and breathing illnesses.

"There's other chemicals in there that can also be very, very dangerous. They can also be irritants to the lung. Quite frankly, there's lots of stuff in there that we don't know what it does," said Dr. Greenhouse.

Experts suggest finding alternatives to vaping if you are addicted to nicotine, such as patches or gums.



NBC