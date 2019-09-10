10 injured after taxi crashes through pedestrians near Boston's Logan Airport

BOSTON - Several people have been injured after a taxi ran into a group of people near Logan Airport, according to Mass. State Police.
Emergency responders told Boston 25 News 10 people were taken to hospitals with injuries. However, the varying severity of the injuries was initially unclear.
Police said the crash happened at the Boston Logan taxi Stand on Porter Street at Tomahawk Drive.
