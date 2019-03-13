0 Veterinarians warn pet owners about sharing table food with their pets

HOUSTON, Texas - Despite warnings from veterinarians, people love feeding their pets table food.

According to the Humane Society in Houston, foods that are OK to share with dogs and cats are carrots, apples, white rice, fried eggs with no seasoning and "turkey or chicken in very small doses. But you need to make sure there's no skin, no seasoning, very bland, cooked all the way through, no grease," Monica Schmidt from Humane Society Houston told KPRC.

The grease from foods can lead to gastroenteritis in pets, which can cause vomiting, diarrhea and decreased appetite.

In addition to greasy foods, pets should never eat anything containing or prepared with grapes, raisins, alcohol, avocados, chocolate, onions and spices like cinnamon or garlic.

"A lot of spices can be toxic to them and that toxicity may be very low in some cases or it's just going to be an irritant all the way to something that could affect the nervous systems," said Schmidt.

TRENDING NOW:

Your pet may get sick immediately or up to days later and it could be fatal. Signs that something is toxic to your pet include weakness, vomiting or trouble breathing.

The Houston Humane Society also says you don't want to give your pets these foods because of the rise in animal obesity, which can cut down their lives by more than two years.

To help dogs lose weight, you can go for a walk but cats might require more imagination. "You can get feather toys and laser toys and kind of entice them to be a little more active with you and with our pets, you know, cutting down on people food, we also recommend that you start measuring your pet's food. A lot of owners don't realize how much they're actually feeding," said Schmidt.

Dogs and cats eating too much fatty food, like cheese, can lead to pancreatitis or liver damage.

Schmidt also said that larger dogs might be able to handle a slightly larger volume and metabolize it safer than a smaller pet, but it only takes one food that disagrees with them and you could have long-term problems.



NBC/KPRC