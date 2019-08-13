0 Video captures Amazon delivery driver taking girl's bike, riding away

APOPKA, Fla. - A drop off and a pick up for an Amazon delivery driver outraged one homeowner.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera showed the man delivering a package and taking a picture to confirm the delivery, but then you see him walk over to the driveway, check out a girl's bike leaning up against the trash cans. He then pulls it out, hops on the seat and rides away on it going down the driveway and taking the bike.

TRENDING NOW:

"I was furious and then after that, I was just, I was almost appalled, that someone would do that," homeowner Kristin Casey told WESH.

Casey said she saw it all happen on her Ring app while away from home. The bike belongs to her 11-year-old daughter.

She called the Orange County Sheriff's Office and Amazon and heard back from the Sheriff's Office that the driver was identified and contacted, and he had an excuse for why he took it.

"He believes that the bike being right there by our recycling bin was, in fact, garbage and that that is why he took that bike," said Casey, "even though the garbage cans were close to the house and a long way from the curb."

All Casey wants is the bike, "I think deep down everybody is good at heart and I believe he is a great person at heart, who made a big mistake."

She said the Sheriff's Office told her the driver has agreed to return the bike.

In a statement, Amazon announced the man is no longer working as a delivery driver for the company.



CNN/WESH