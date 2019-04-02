Video captures man driving stolen ambulance into parked cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A man in Charlotte stole an ambulance and proceeded to ram several vehicles in a parking lot Monday morning, according to police.
Responding to a medical call, the crew followed protocol by locking the ambulance while they attended to the patient.
When the crew returned to the vehicle with the patient and entered the patient care module, they heard someone enter the driver's side of the ambulance.
The person did not respond to the crew yelling at him to leave the vehicle, so they exited the back of the ambulance along with the patient. The intruder then drove the ambulance a short distance through the parking lot, damaging multiple vehicles.
Remarkably, no one was injured and police were able to apprehend and arrest the suspect on the scene.
The patient who was being treated was transported to an area hospital.
NBC/WCNC
