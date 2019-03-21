Video released from bus involved in crash that killed three people

TROTWOOD, Ohio - Video has been released showing a fatal crash between a car and a bus earlier this week in Ohio.
The public bus run by the Regional Transit Authority had a green light and was crossing an intersection when a car going over a 100 mph ran a red light, slamming into the bus.
The impact was so forceful it pushed the bus over and caused the bus to slide into a guardrail.
The car burst into flames, killing all three people inside.
TRENDING NOW:
- After focus on Rosfeld's response to shooting Rose, trial picking up for 3rd day
- Baby cough syrup recalled for possible bacteria contamination
- City council announces changes to proposed gun ban in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family dealing with rare illness that impacts all 4 children
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The bus driver and five passengers were treated at a hospital, but no one on the bus received any serious injuries.
Trotwood police say the car was running from a traffic stop but say the officers did not pursue the vehicle after they noticed its speed increasing.
NBC/WDTN
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}