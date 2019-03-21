  • Video released from bus involved in crash that killed three people

    TROTWOOD, Ohio - Video has been released showing a fatal crash between a car and a bus earlier this week in Ohio.

    The public bus run by the Regional Transit Authority had a green light and was crossing an intersection when a car going over a 100 mph ran a red light, slamming into the bus.

    The impact was so forceful it pushed the bus over and caused the bus to slide into a guardrail.

    The car burst into flames, killing all three people inside.

    The bus driver and five passengers were treated at a hospital, but no one on the bus received any serious injuries.

    Trotwood police say the car was running from a traffic stop but say the officers did not pursue the vehicle after they noticed its speed increasing.
     

     

