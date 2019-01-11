Volunteers clean up Valley Forge National Park

KING OF PRUSSIA, Penn. - A partial government shutdown is now in its third week and volunteers are stepping up to keep the country's national parks clean.
Volunteers, including students from Temple University, are spending time at Valley Forge National Park near Philadelphia. They are walking around and picking up trash, doing what they can to maintain park grounds.
"There are workers that aren't here during the shutdown and someone has to take care of the park," Daniel Boyce told WCAU.
The park itself is open, as is the visitors center, where calls from the community are coming in more and more each day with offers to help.
