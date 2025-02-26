Wall Street is anxiously watching Nvidia earnings again. What to know, by the numbers

Wall Street is once again fixated on Nvidia, as the main player in the artificial intelligence mania is set to report earnings after the bell Wednesday and give an update on demand for its semiconductors, which are used to power AI applications.

This will be Nvidia's first earnings report since a Chinese upstart, DeepSeek, upended the artificial-intelligence industry by saying it has developed a large language model that can compete with big U.S. rivals without having to use the most expensive chips. Nvidia's market value saw a one-day drop of nearly $600 billion after the news came out.

Here's a look at Nvidia, by the numbers.

$3.101 trillion

Nvidia’s total market value as of the close Tuesday, second in the S&P 500 behind Apple ($3.711 trillion). Microsoft is third with a market value just below $3 trillion ($2.958 trillion). Two years ago, Nvidia's market value was below $600 billion.

-17%

The one-day drop in Nvidia shares on Jan. 27 after the DeepSeek's revelation called into question all the spending Wall Street had assumed would go into not only Nvidia’s chips but also the ecosystem that’s built around the AI boom. The stock rose more than 170% in 2024.

22%

That's approximately how much of the S&P 500's gain for last year could be attributed to Nvidia alone, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. By comparison, Amazon accounted for about 6% of the gain. Nvidia replaced Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in November.

$38.1 billion

Wall Street's estimate for overall revenue in the fourth quarter. That would be up more than 70% from last year's fourth quarter.

$129.4 billion

Analysts’ estimate for Nvidia’s revenue for the fiscal year that ended in January 2025, which the company will report later Wednesday. That would be more than double its revenue for fiscal 2024 and more than four times its receipts the year before that.

626.5 billion

That's how many dozen eggs one could buy with Nvidia's market value of $3.101 trillion, using the average price of $4.95 per dozen for January from the Federal Reserve.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.