0 Proposal pushes for generic, affordable insulin

The skyrocketing cost of insulin is leading to a push for a generic version of the medicine.

Diabetics have testified before Congress about the impact of rising prices on the lifesaving insulin they must take every day.

"These four bottles are one month's prescription, worth $1,400,” Gail deVore said to a House committee earlier this year. "I ration it by diluting it."

Others have traveled to Canada for more affordable options.

"I drive across the border and I can purchase this for you know $100 and it keeps me alive,” Lauren Granata said.

"This isn't right and we've got to get this fixed for people,” Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pennsylvania) said.

Kelly introduced the Market Access for Generic Insulin Competition, or MAGIC, Act.

It would create a permanent path for the approval and production of generic insulin – a more affordable option that doesn’t exist now.

But Kelly said the clock is ticking because of regulatory barriers with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"We want to make sure that March 23, 2020 doesn't sunset the ability to develop a generic substitute,” Kelly said. “We want a clear and permanent path to develop a generic substitute."

Kelly wrote a letter to President Donald Trump, pushing for an executive order to change regulations and to support the proposal.

Kelly wrote that at least one in four Americans with Type 1 diabetes are rationing their insulin because of the high cost. That can lead to serious health problems or even death.

A spokesperson for the White House said the Trump administration is committed to working with Congress to lower insulin prices.

We contacted the FDA about the proposal and the agency said it does not comment on pending legislation.

