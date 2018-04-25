  • Washington SD pushing back start times

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Students in the Washington School District will soon be able to get some extra shut-eye before heading to school.

    The district has agreed to push back start times throughout the district next year, giving students an additional half-hour of sleep.

    The superintendent said the change is based on research.

